New Release from Tresor ft. Mafikizolo: “Kiss Of Life”

After successfully releasing his 3rd studio album earlier this year, with chart topping singles, multi award winning African Pop Singer, Songwriter and Producer, TRESOR releases an upbeat love song featuring award winning duo; Mafikizolo called Kiss Of Life.

Off of his album; Nostalgia – Tresor and Mafikizolo tell a love story between lovers who romantically keep the passion in their never-ending love going strong. The melodious track is the latest release from the album and follows the musical sound theme heard on Tresor’s Nostalgia. Kiss Of Life, is a Afro Pop sing along that captures and igniting love that keeps the soul alight.

TRESOR had this to say about creating the song with Mafikizolo “It was such a great honor to work with Mafikizolo – they are undoubtedly Proudly African, and I really wanted them to bring that to the song.” He went on to add how great it was working on this song for the album “The song beautifully blends Jazz sounds with drums and baselines heard on African songs from the 80’s – really giving it that nostalgic feel from childhood. Kiss Of Life is an ode to love that is passionate, ignites and breathes life for the significant other.”

Kiss Of Life is available on TRESOR’s Nostalgia Album – which is available on all music platforms.