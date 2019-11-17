New Release from Fabolous “B.O.M.B.S (Ex/Ed)”

We’re sure that Fabolous’s beat to his single “B.O.M.B.S.” certainly wasn’t intended for Adrienne Houghton. Just a day after The Real host shared with the world that the beat for Fab’s 2010 hit “You Be Killin Em” was created by Ryan Leslie for her, Fab returns to the scene with a new track where the Brooklyn rapper delivers straightforward bars.

The rapper quietly released “B.O.M.B.S.,” or “Back On My Bullsh*t,” on today without giving any formal revelations about the track on social media. The single shows Fab holding things down solo without leaning on a feature, and while the rapper has, in the past, created hits with his fellow famous emcees, he reminds the world that he doesn’t rely on assistance on his hot track.

Check it out below: