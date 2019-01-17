New Prices for Nigerian e-Passport Revealed

The Federal Government of Nigeria kept to its promise by introducing a new Nigerian e-passport with 10 years validity.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammad Babandede, disclosed the prices of the e-passports to newsmen, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after President Muhammadu Buhari was presented with a copy Wednesday.

According to a statement by the service spokesman, Sunday James, the new prices for Nigerian e-passports are as follows:

32 pages e-passports = N25,000 OR $130 for those abroad – 5 years validity period;

64 pages e-passports = N35,000 OR $150 for those abroad – 5 years validity period;

64 pages e-passports = N70,000 OR $230 for those abroad – 10 years validity period.

Mr James added that the new and the old passports will work concurrently.