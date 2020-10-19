New police tactical team commences training Monday – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has reaffirmed that the new Police Tactical Team will operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices.

In pursuant of the above objectives, the NPF is partnering with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other Development Partners for the training of the Tactical Team which commences Monday, 19th October, 2020 at the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training School, Ila Oragun, Osun State and the PMF Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

The IGP reiterates that no personnel of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will be a member the new Tactical Team.

He also notes that the officers selected for the training are young, smart and energetic officers who have acquired not less than seven (7) years working experience with clean service records – no pending disciplinary matters, no record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms – and are physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT Training and Operations.

The selected officers shall be subjected to physical fitness test, medical and toxicology screening etc and those found to be unsuitable shall be discharged.

He added that the ICRC will provide resource persons and materials to handle the human rights components of the training program.

Specifically, they will handle topics touching on humanitarian laws, police conduct in conflict situation, human rights standard especially in the use of force and firearms, arrest and detention amongst others.

Meanwhile, the #EndSARS protests continue to sweep across the country as youths demand a total end to police brutality.

