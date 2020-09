Zagazillion is one of Uganda’s fast-rising Afrobeats artists, music producer, and songwriter, this decade.

He has excelled in songwriting and production severally and that can be heard from the smash hit single “Nilo ” that has enjoyed massive airplay.

His debuting his new single today Titled “No Dramas” produced by Jay Pizzle written by Zagazillion and video shoot and directed by Pest.

Watch Zagazillion’s video below:

