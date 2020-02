Shakar EL a.k.a Shakar Nwa Mama ‘The King Of Orishirishi Sounds’ kicks off 2020 with an amazing Soundtrack for all Lovers around the World.

It doesn’t matter if you are in Love now or currently seeking for Love, you will need VitaMin U. Everybody needs somebody to love and be loved.

VitaMin U production was manufactured in the studio by Otyno and Dispensed by Shakar EL.

Get your daily Dose of VitaMin U by clicking AUDIO DOWNLOAD.