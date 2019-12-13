New Music: Vigro Deep ft. Sdala The Vocalist “International”

Vigro Deep is an Amapiano Dj and producer who has been making waves in the South African music industry since 2017.

Born Kamogelo Phetla the young talent managed to conquer his home town of Tshwane after dropping a slew of independently released Ep’s.

This eventually led to him joining forces with legendary record label Kalawa Jazmee as their first Amapiano artist. This announcement certifies that Vigro Deep is a major part of the Amapiano movement that has taken over the South African music scene.

Now that the stage is set Vigro Deep is ready to unleash the lead single from his upcoming project Baby Boy III titled “International” which features Sdala The Vocalist.

The song is available on your streaming platforms.