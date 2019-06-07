New Music Video: Hoodini – Ready Go

From engineering top acts like The Migos to landing mixing credits on G-Eazy’s breakthrough album (When It’s Dark Out), America-based recording artist Hoodini started out his music career as a Recording/Mixing Engineer at the prestigious QUAD studios in New York City.

After a few years of mixing and production under his belt, He launched Ktizo Studios in 2016 and began crafting his unique Afrobeat sound.

In the fall of 2018 he released his debut Single “Ready Go”, under the Ktizo Recordings imprint, which garnered a lot of attention online.

Hoodini is currently working on the Motherland Cosmopolitan E.P.

Watch the visuals for ‘Ready Go’ below: