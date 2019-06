Following the release of his recent dance single ‘Ego’, Skales has dropped the video which is just as fun as the song itself.

Much like the song focuses on working hard and making money, the video uses several scenarios to illustrate the different relationships people have with money and wealth. Directed by Bash ‘Em, the Ego video shows a fun, playful side of Skales, while spotlighting some of the issues we have in the society.

See the video below: