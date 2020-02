Inspired by the great Fela Anikulapko Kuti in making music to make a statement that Afrobeats will always live on the hearts of people all over the world.

‘AFRICAN WOMAN’ is Bordegga’s first official single that showcases the beauty of every woman around the world. It was produced by African top-notch, hitmaker Spellz.

Watch Official video ”African Woman” by Bordegga below: