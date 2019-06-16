New Music Video: ‘Anybody’ is a Personal Letter From Burna Boy

Burna Boy, who is currently on his African Giant tour where, so far, he has performed in multiple cities in Africa, Europe and America, releases his new single ‘Anybody’. In this song, we see his trademark display of star energy, literally and figuratively.

In what may be the most personal song we have heard from the afrofusion artiste in recent months, ‘Anybody’ addresses respect, growth, reputation, and, more importantly, recognizing who you are and taking charge. The music comes from a place deep within the artiste, chronicling his journey to where he is today, while addressing paying his dues and rightly so.

Simply put, OluwaBurna, as he fondly calls himself, is saying the energy you give is the energy you get and he has switched it up. In true Burna Boy fashion, he maintains his easy conversational approach in this single but switched up on its groove. Anyone who is looking for great music which makes for easy listening will automatically be a fan of ‘Anybody‘.

The visuals for ‘Anybody‘, are a bit different from Burna Boy’s previous offerings. Here, he is front and centre in almost every scene, establishing himself as the star of the show, something else about ‘Anybody’ that will resonate with Burna Boy’s true fans who appreciate his style and craft, as an artiste.

True to his craft , he sends a subtle message about freedom of expression with his lyrics and the visuals for the single, where models and dancers are dressed in rather bold , “alternative” outfits, dancing freely, clearly happy, almost daring anyone to challenge them. “Respect is reciprocal, even though una know say I special” is one of the lines the rockstar sings, pointing out that he deserves a bit more than the “regular”.

From lyrics, to sound production, to stunning visuals, Burna Boy once again brings his A Game with ‘Anybody’, consolidating his place as one of Africa’s great artistes, and establishing himself as an international musical force to be reckoned with.

“Anybody” continues a successful year for Burna Boy, arriving after performances at both weekends of Coachella with more dates from his African Giant tour still to come here. The song is also the latest taste from a new body of work following “Dangote,” “On The Low,” and “Killin Dem” with Zlatan and follows his explosive joint EP with production duo DJDS, Steel & Copper.

ABOUT BURNA BOY

Born in Port Harcourt City, Burna Boy began producing music at just 10 years old, influenced by his dancehall and reggae-loving father. After graduating from school, Burna relocated to London for University, but dropped out and returned to Nigeria two years later to pursue his passion of music. Burna’s grandfather managed Fela Kuti for the first 15 years of his career, which helped shape Burna’s sound and his place in music as a representative of Nigeria, and more broadly Africa, to the world with the enigmatic genre he coined, Afrofusion.

Hear and watch “Anybody” below and stay tuned for more from Burna Boy coming soon.