New Music: ‘Vibration’ by Korra Obidi, feat. Victoria Kimani

Two of West & East Africa’s most loved female entertainers Korra & Kimani, collaborate on this Afro-fusion track to create a holiday treat for the ears.

Recorded and shot in Hollywood, California, this track’s theme borders on spreading love and blocking bad ‘VIBRATION’.

Korra Obidi who recently appeared on ‘So you think you can dance’ has had a great year with her previous release MY BOBO trending all over the Afrobeats scene.

Kimani, the Kenyan award wining super star who just concluded her all USA tour has had a busy year indeed, with several singles released and more in the works, 2019 is definitely a big year for these queens.