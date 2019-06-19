New Music: ‘Turn Up’ by DJ Space Feat Mayonde & Elvis Who

One of Kenya’s top DJs turned music producer DJ Space is set to release his debut titled ‘NO EXPIRATION DATE’ by end of 2019. Before that, he will be releasing a string of hot bangers featuring several African music acts. First off, is lead single TURN UP produced by DJ Space and featuring two of Kenya’s fastest growing stars: sultry songstress Mayonde and the talented crooner Elvis Who.

The catchy party-tune blends genres of dancehall and R&B, with Mayonde lending her sweet vocals as Elvis drops the lower register of his voice before taking it a notch higher with the perfect ragga chant. TURN UP music video produced by TRUED PICTURES is hip, fun and irresistibly set to take music fans across Africa straight to the dance floor.

Ahead of the release, DJ Space spoke about the project saying, “I have loved Mayonde and Elvis Who’s music for a long time. My new project will feature a lot of seasoned high profile acts that I’ve worked with for a long time. However, I feel that Mayonde and Elvis collabo is a perfect way for me to introduce to the world real and exciting new talent,” adding that the upcoming album, “‘NO EXPIRATION DATE’ is my affirmation to you that great African music and talent has no timelines or expiration dates. I hope that through the collaborations I bring forth, this album will be a strong product representing a new era of African DJs being the connectors between artists and culture.”

‘NO EXPIRATION DATE’ album is expected to drop October 20th 2019 across all major streaming platforms, worldwide. Produced by MOB Entertainment, the album will feature a varied selection of artists from across Africa, including Kenya’s Atemi, Khaligraph Jones, Wyre, Juacali, The Kansoul, Johny Skani, Qritiqal and Diana Mayaka from Kenya. Other featured acts will be Burundi’s Kidum, Nigeria’s Ice Prince and South Africa’s Zwai Bala, plus many more.

DJ Space’s upcoming project comes on the backdrop of his fourth year stint as an in-house producer at Pan African collaboration show – Coke Studio Africa, where the multi-instrumentalist has collaborated with a cross section of leading Africa stars.