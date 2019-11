Known as the life of the party, Afrotainment’s Tipcee shows no sign of slowing down as she unleashses her second single “Ngiyavumua” from her album “The Sniper”.

The track features guest vocals by labelmate Naakmusiq and high energy production by Joejo which compliment Tipcee’s unique brand of clever wordplay and storytelling as she talks about about attraction and finding the right person.

Check it out below: