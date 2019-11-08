New Music: Timaya Thrills With Audio and Visuals of New Single, ‘Sili-Kon’

Afro-dancehall hitmaker, Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known as Timaya, releases a potential hit song titled ‘Sili-Kon’.

The song is centered around the praise of the female anatomy with emphasis on their derriere which he appreciates better when they are in large sizes. He teams up with producer, Kel-P Vibes, to create a heavy mid-tempo tune, with a catchy hook laced in his local dialect.

The visual opens with Timaya at a confession booth with a priest to confess his obsession with the female derriere, as he sees them everywhere he goes and can’t help but ruminate over the sight. He added that his friends and acquaintances call the derriere ‘Sili-Kon’ but that he is the only one who can say whether or not they are natural or artificial (silicon).

The video features an array of beautiful well-endowed ladies who flaunts their fleshy ‘derriere’, as they prove beyond doubt that African ladies are naturally blessed.

The video was directed by Unlimited LA and was shot in Lagos Nigeria.

The video of ‘Sili-Kon’ is out today, Thursday, November 7th, 2019 and is available on all music platforms.