New Music: “Sukaali the EP” by Ntale Irene Ntale is Out

Ntale Irene Ntale has given fans the best gift this weekend.

These six songs are, in a very deep way, an expression of my curtain call to those that have cheered for the music from the beginning.

Think of it as my bouquet of flowers saying, thank you; saying, alright let’s do this. And in some moments, quite frankly, it is just let’s shut up and ‘elfin’ dance.

As we take this trip, let’s enjoy the music, you will sing and you will dance, because for everyone that is about the music, there will be lots and lots of Sukaali.

The EP is available on all the Digital Platforms ( Apple Music, ITunes, Spotify, Amazon & MyYoutube Channel)

