New Music Submission: AKO – YANG 21 (Guitar by Fiokeee)

AKO which is an Igbo word that means “common sense” is from a Compound word – Ako N’Uche which actually means Wisdom and Understanding.

The Song envelops the reality and prayer of a typical Nigerian hustler ( a word used to describe people in the middle class or low class in Nigeria who are mostly self-employed or are doing a hand-to-mouth job/labour).

From the woman selling Tilapia fish in Creeks in the Niger- Delta region, to the Aboki selling Sugar cane, onions and Water melon in the Northern Region of Nigeria, to the very talented music artist in Lagos recording in his friend’s neighbor’s home studio and performing his songs in local bars around seeking a sponsor, record deal or atleast a management or A&R manager or to the Young man – making those Not – So Italian Ladder shoes in Aba, eastern Nigeria all of them are praying for wisdom and open doors.

This song also celebrates them and their hustle. The song was produced by Just wavy with Guitar by Fiokee.

Stream here.