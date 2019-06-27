New Music: Strongman & Akwaboah – ‘Odo’ (Cover)

Rapper Strongman joins forces with former label mate Akwaboah for a cover of Sarkodie’s song ‘Odo’ which featured the label Ebony.

Having already freestyled the song during the Highest’s tour in UK, Strongman heeds to the cry of his fans by giving them what they called for.

Although Strongman is off the label, all seems to be very cordial between them and this tune say it all with Sarkodie singing the hook, Akwaboah with a silky rhythmic verse and Strongman with some electric verses in there.

The instrumentation is produced by Nova and mixed by TubhaniMuzik

Listen below: