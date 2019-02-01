New Music: “SisterSister” by Nelz

Emmanuel Afunlehin a.k.a Nelz is an Afro Pop artiste, who grew up listening to the likes of Asa, Nina Simone, Elvis Presley, Elton John, Angelique, Majek Fashek, Fela Anikulapo etc whose music styles are reflective in his sound.

Nelz says, “SisterSister is an expression of how people feel about being ‘friendzoned’.”

“I feel if one is being friendzoned, the least they can do is make their intentions clear. If you like someone,  tell them,” he continued.

SisterSister is his debut single.

Listen below:

