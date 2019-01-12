New Music: “Save Me” Remix by TEEAH & Master Clap

East London singer-songwriter, TEEAH released her debut single ‘Save Me’. Taken from her untitled EP, she has linked up with acclaimed producer Delerious for this sultry neo-soul jam.

The track was remixed by acclaimed Southern African House producer Master Clap of the award-winning Uhuru Band.

The remix identifies Teeah eclectic spirit and is sure to have you dancing.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, TEEAH says that ‘Save Me’ is about a woman expressing how powerful the right connection with a lover can be. How we can be so much to each other, but still need saving from one another sometimes.”

Ever since she started singing at 10, TEEAH has always known that she wanted a career in music. Her passion has seen her lend backing vocals to Hugh Masekela, Amy Winehouse, Mel B, Fred Hammond Misha Paris, and as a part of the UD Vocal Collective and Revelation Avenue performing at Love Box Festival, Barbican, X Factor, to name a few.

Now she’s ready to take her place at the forefront. ‘Save Me’ might be TEEAH’s first step into the music world alone, but it’s the start of big things to come.

Listen below: