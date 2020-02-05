It is no news that the demand and consumption of Afrobeat music around the world are on the rise every day. And as music producers yearn to lay their hands on the unique sound, ace Nigerian music producer and Disc Jockey, Osabuohien Osaretin, popularly known as Sarz releases his Afrobeat sound pack for sampling by both upcoming and top music producers home and abroad.

Sarz worked with cloud-based music creation and collaboration platform, Splice, to create the sound pack.

Sarz has produced ingenious sounds for some of the biggest artists in Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large, which turned out to be the rave of the moment. After taking his time climbing up the ranks, the multi-talented producer is concerned with continuity and leaving a lasting imprint in more ways than one.

Speaking on the idea behind releasing the sound pack, the 30-year-old admits:

“Afrobeats consumption is on an all-time high. So there are more creatives around the world that want to get their hands on the genre. My sound pack is a great source of inspiration for Afrobeat producers and any genre in general.”

He continued:

“I’m so eager to hear what people come up with. This is content that creatives need. I don’t think it will be under-utilized because there will be someone out there that will create a hit off it.”

Sarz Sound Pack is out today, 4th February 2020 and is available on Splice