New Music: Santi – Rapid Fire (feat. Shane Eagle & Amaarae)

Santi is an alternative rapper/singer from Nigeria who combines different genres of music to produce his unique sound.

He grew up with a passion for music starting at an early age after listening to his dad’s old records, Santi, is an artist, actor, brand ambassador and general cool Kid, his cross over sound has allowed his Afro-beat singalong’s to travel as far as New York and the UK as the market grows in leaps and bounds.

Watch his new song, “Rapid Fire,” featuring Shane Eagle and Amaarae below: