New Music: Santi – Rapid Fire (feat. Shane Eagle & Amaarae)

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on New Music: Santi – Rapid Fire (feat. Shane Eagle & Amaarae)

Santi is an alternative rapper/singer from Nigeria who combines different genres of music to produce his unique sound.

He grew up with a passion for music starting at an early age after listening to his dad’s old records, Santi, is an artist, actor, brand ambassador and general cool Kid, his cross over sound has allowed his Afro-beat singalong’s to travel as far as New York and the UK as the market grows in leaps and bounds.

Watch his new song, “Rapid Fire,” featuring Shane Eagle and Amaarae below:

Related Posts

Zlatan Ibile Hits out at ‘Frenemies’ in New Single [Watch]

May 20, 2019

African Music Chart: Nasty C’s “SMA” Featuring Rowlene Leads

May 17, 2019

Nigerian Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Jealous” Leads

May 16, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *