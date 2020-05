Nigerian-American rapper, Samzy teams up with Mavin Records star Rema on new single, Red Dots.

Per Just Naija, this record is off Samzy’s forthcoming project, ‘Trendsetter‘ EP which is expected to drop in few weeks. It was produced by Eem Triplin. Mixed and mastered by Grammy-winning producer, DJ Swivel.

Listen below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook