New Music: Ruggedman Releases New Single, ‘Eruku’

For more than a decade Ruggedman has wowed his millions of fans with his unique style of hip-hop and now in 2019, the maestro is not slowing down. #Eruku has just been released by Ruggedy Baba himself and the hit is already causing quite a stir.

#Eruku is a Yoruba word that translates to ‘’smoke’’. According to Ruggedman, the song is just like its literal meaning.

“Eruku cannot be touched but you sure can feel it’’.

DOWNLOAD HERE.

This catchy street-style jam was produced by Shocker Beat with Mix and Mastering provided by Marqai. Get ready to be blown away as this chart-topper hits the airwaves and joints near you.