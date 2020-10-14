New Music: Rudeboy Drops #EndSARS Song, “Oga”

Rudeboy has dropped a new music titled “Oga” which addresses the ongoing #EndSARS protests that have spread across the nation.

Per madsolutions.co:

The record finds Rudeboy questioning the greed and circle of power distribution by Nigeria’s political elites and their disposition to corruption. The timely release soundtracks the plight of modern Nigeria and echoes the sentiment of the everyday Nigerian. Oga is a catchy upbeat Song with a blend of Afrobeats, Caribbean and Reggaeton sound. Rudeboy stands for ending Police Brutality , Election violence , SARS and corrupt leadership. #Rudeboy #Oga #Endsars #lyricvideo

Check out the music below:

