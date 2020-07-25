New Music: Reggie n Bollie ‘Summertime & Bikini’s’

What a perfect way to kickstart summer 2020 with an uptempo song which is very uplifting and brings the Party vibes we all need after several months of global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reggie N Bollie’s next single titled Summertime and Bikinis will make you wanna hop on the next available flight to the Caribbean islands or any hot country to enjoy some sunshine at the beach while sipping your favourite cocktails on a yacht and dancing your troubles away till the break of the day.

We can’t wait to hear their 2nd album which promises to be full of great tunes after they released a couple of chart topping songs last in 2019 and the year before.

Listen & Press MORE to download:

