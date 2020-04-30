New Music: ‘Rainbow’ by K.O, J’ Something, Msaki & Q Twins

To ignite hope amidst this time, a challenge was thrown to K.O, J’Something, Msaki & our very own Q Twins to write a ‘Song of Hope’ to get the nation singing together in solidarity.

People contributed their lyrics by using #SongofHope on social media helping the artists create a song for South Africa by South Africans.

All proceeds from the song will be donated to the Solidarity Fund in order to assist South Africans in need of relief during these trying times.

“RAINBOW” by K.O, J’ Something, Msaki & Q TWINS. “RAINBOW” is available across all digital music stores.

