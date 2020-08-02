New Music: Ona Dema Ft. Dremo – No Time

Sony Music West Africa is pleased to inform you that Ona Dema made a stellar entrance into the music scene this year with a smashing new single titled No Time featuring well acclaimed Nigerian Rapper, Dremo.

Ona Dema is a voice of the Nigerian new school capturing the ears and hearts of many with her unique expression of sounds especially in genres like Afro-EDM and fusion. Her newest musical cut plays like an enchantress anthem and embodies elements of truthful sass and attitude. The strumming sounds of an electric guitar riff gives the mellow tuned production an edgy feel reminiscent of Toni Braxton’s classical hits.

