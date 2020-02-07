Omawumi

New Music: Omawumi Drops ‘Lituation’ Feat Philkeyz

Award winning and talented songstress, Omawumi has once again, proven to be unstoppable, with the release of her new jam, Lituation, a fresh hot collaboration with Superstar Hit Record Producer and Vocalist, Philkeyz (Mr Melody), as her first single for the year 2020, following the release of her fourth album, IN HER FEELINGS, in June 2019.

The Afro-pop Queen did not fail to deliver this masterpiece. Lituation is an eclectic blend of Afro-pop and dance hall with an active mix of instrumentals that are indeed, infectious.

Philkeyz started his career as a music producer, record executive, creative director and entrepreneur about a decade ago.

In 2013, Philkeyz gained recognition in the music industry through his work on the hit single “Somori” by Omawumi which also made it into the deluxe version of her 2013 album titled – “Lasso of Truth”.

The single is available for streaming on all major platforms.

