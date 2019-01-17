Ocho Records Artiste, The Flowolf, releases his new single “No Shaking” with Mayorkun and Peruzzi.

After the success of the label’s last release “Papa by The Flowolf” on the 25th of July 2018, which had him end the year with a line up of reputable shows including, “Davido Live,” which took place on the 27th of December 2018, the label is here with yet another top-notch release, “No shaking”.

The Flowolf was born in Nigeria on the 19th of October 1994. On the 10th of March 2017, he dropped his first official single “Playback” which was a huge success, featuring one of the biggest acts out of Africa.

