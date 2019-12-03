Nahso Tells the Story of Love & Sacrifice in Debut Single, “Believe”

The song which is a perfect lullaby for love birds sees Nahso reassuring his love interest of his love and the sacrifices he would make just to keep her. He affirms that although he has been a casanova in the past, he wouldn’t mind quitting his old habits for her love when he said in his chorus – “I know I’m a player but for you, I’ll retire like Pele”.

He teams up with producer, F Major to create a sound that is accompanied by amped-up Afrobeat resonances and Hip-Hop beat structures that is easy to relate with and vibe to.

Shot in Ikate, Lekki, the Avalon Okpe directed video depicts the efforts a typical guy in love makes to stay faithful to his woman. He fights the temptation to flirt with other ladies and strives to soothe the pain that infidelity in her past relationships might have caused her by being all she ever wants and more.

The audio and video of “Believe” is out today, December 2, 2019, and is available on all music platforms.