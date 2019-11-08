New Music: Missing You by Ivlyn Mutua

Ivlyn’s Mutua brand new single, ‘missing you’ is bringing the Christmas mood already. It is the type of song that makes you want to throw down all your worries and celebrate Christmas.

This Ballad track features a sweet-sounding, emotional chorus that takes you deep. Missing you is one of the original songs to be featured in the highly anticipated album, ’12 Beats of Christmas’. Ivlyn Mutua has created an extroverted electrified song with a professional sounding sonic boost that makes you yearn for more.

Missing you is a compelling chorus and the lyrics are smart, thoughtful, unflinching and self-aware as she sings directly from her heart. They take you through a story in which the artist not only reveals her journey through challenges with life specifically death but also acknowledge that it wouldn’t be possible without the help of family who helped in staying positive through it all.

When asked about this sound, she had this to say,’’ As an artist, my aim is to impact with my music. Music that people can directly relate both emotionally and through the struggles so life. For example, if someone lost a loved one, despite the grief they should accept the situation and pull through with positivity.’’

You need to have this song on repeat because it will do exactly that. Missing you is out now, make sure you’re not left behind.