Manu WorldStar was recently awarded with a platinum plaque by his team for his hit single Nalingi and today he released the Nalingi Remix.

The brand new track features Roberto, $pacely and Sjava. With Zambia, Ghana and South Africa all represented, Manu WorldStar connects the corners of the continent and you can stream and listen to it here.

Or, listen below:

