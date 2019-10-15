New Music: M.Anifest Releases First Single, ‘Big Mad,’ Featuring Simi

Foremost Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest releases both the audio and visuals of “Big Mad” featuring Nigerian songstress, Simi.

The music interprets the struggles couples go through when the issue of infidelity sets in which leads to a lack of trust and misunderstanding. The end result is cold feelings; keeping grudges, frequent fights and heated arguments that tend towards a breakup. The man involved, however, having realized his mistakes and the fact that he took her for granted pleads that she lets bygones be bygones.

The visuals open with an hourglass running out on a table during a couple’s therapy session, hinting that the lady in the picture is running out of patience of having to deal with insecurities that comes with her man’s infidelity and deceit from his many escapades.

Collaborating with Simi (who was the voice of the average woman on the issue of infidelity) on “Big Mad” saw her velvety voice in addition to the silky syncopation of the beats, brilliant rap lines and active rhythm bring out a banging vibe. M.anifest in his plea, however, pointed out that no one is immune to mistakes and so forgiveness should be considered in order to keep the relationship and if possible, restore it to its original state.

The audio and video were released on Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9, 2019 exclusively on Boomplay and Trace TV respectively.

“Big Mad” is now available on YouTube and all music platforms. Watch below: