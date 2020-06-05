New Music: Krizbeatz, Diamond Platnumz & Ceeboi’s “ABI”

Today, Krizbeatz premieres a new record titled “ABI”, as he continues to grow his impressive list of releases in 2020. The skilled producer features two of his regular collaborators, Diamond Platnumz and his protege, Ceeboi, to work together for the first time on this party-ready record.

Produced by the drummer boy himself, ABI worships the sexiness of African women and confesses the willing indulgence of the artists. Kriz delivers his signature ADM sound which combines drums and synth into a rhythm similar to the classic on Desperado.

On the song, Diamond Platnumz states “Baby take my heart. Take all my soul and body.” He surrenders himself with such persuasion and sweetness. Ceeboi adds flair to the music with skittish and well-timed lines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

