New Music: Kiddominant x Cassper Nyovest – eWallet

International Afrobeats genius and Nigerian producer, Kiddominant, drops his much-anticipated debut single on Friday, May 29.

The new single is titled “eWallet” which features South African artist, Cassper Nyovest with the support of Apple Music! Announced this morning, Apple Music will launch ‘Africa Now Radio’ hosted by Nigerian-born DJ and Curator DJ Cuppy with the debut episode featuring Kiddominant! The show is set to air on Sunday, May 31 at 8am PT/4pm UK/5pm SA. In addition to the radio show Kiddominant and Casper will be the featured artist for the popular ‘Africa Now’ playlist during release week.

Kiddominant has spent a great deal of time writing and producing some of the greatest hits recorded in Afrobeats history. From Davido’s game-changing and historic treasure “Fall” to AKA’s multi-platinum certified “Fela In Versace.” Kiddominant has also successfully coursed through a trajectory in music having credits and bearing an association with highly revered acts including Wizkid, Wale, Mr Eazi, DJ Maphorisa, Chris Brown, Summer Walker and even Beyonce. He is now set to deliver his expression of a new African sound to a global audience. This new sound is christened “South Afrobeats” and Kiddominant credits its discovery to a period of sabbatical on South African lands.

This new single expresses his musing on the South Afrobeat sound and it is a feel-good bop whose production soundscape is a fine blend of the burgeoning the Amapiano template from South Africa and embellished with some good ole Afrobeats flavour. With the help of Cassper Nyovest, “eWallet” gives a complete African sound experience.

Already, “eWallet” is gathering momentum as the next big continental hit with the positive reviews it has received from the music industry tastemakers, far and wide.

Listen below:

