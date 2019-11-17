New Music: Kida Kudz Returns With ‘Money’

After the success of Bounce with Wiley which earned a place on the BBC Radio 1Xtra A-List, Kida Kudz returns with ‘Money.’ The record was produced by Sons of Sonix (Ariana Grande, Trey Songz, Wretch 32, Stormzy, Jennifer Lopez), and features the talented Nigerian singer Teni who’s recently been taking afrobeats scene by storm since being name YouTube Music’s Trending Artist on the Rise in February.

Premiered by Clash Magazine and shot by Visionnaire Pictures (Tory Lanez, Aitch, Mr Eazi & Nafe Smallz) the video showcases both Kida and Teni’s acting abilities with cinematic and thrilling visuals based around the general theme of the record – the hunger for money and the crazy things people will do in pursuit of money.