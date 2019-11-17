New Music: Kida Kudz Returns With ‘Money’

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on New Music: Kida Kudz Returns With ‘Money’

After the success of Bounce with Wiley which earned a place on the BBC Radio 1Xtra A-List, Kida Kudz returns with ‘Money.’ The record was produced by Sons of Sonix (Ariana GrandeTrey SongzWretch 32StormzyJennifer Lopez), and features the talented Nigerian singer Teni who’s recently been taking afrobeats scene by storm since being name YouTube Music’s Trending Artist on the Rise in February.

Premiered by Clash Magazine and shot by Visionnaire Pictures (Tory LanezAitchMr Eazi & Nafe Smallz) the video showcases both Kida and Teni’s acting abilities with cinematic and thrilling visuals based around the general theme of the record – the hunger for money and the crazy things people will do in pursuit of money.

Related Posts

New Release from Fabolous “B.O.M.B.S (Ex/Ed)”

November 17, 2019

Urban Hype to the World! Urbandary

November 17, 2019
jhene aiko, big sean

Check Out Jhené Aiko’s New Video for “None of Your Concern” f/ Big Sean

November 15, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *