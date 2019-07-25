New Music: Khalid – Talk (DJ Soulchild’s Remix)

Swiss DJ and R&B remix kingpin DJ SOULCHILD wants to make your Summer even hotter with his bouncy flip of KHALID’s hit single “TALK”!

Not long after dropping an official remix for former Dru Hill member Jazz back in June, DJ Soulchild doubles up with yet another banger! This time he provides Khalid’s downtempo smash single “Talk” with an addictive, club-ready rework by sampling the De La Soul / Redman classic “Oooh” and taking the song to a whole new level.

This hot remix is already making waves on UK radio and is also sure to make an impact in Urban club sets across the globe.

Click here to download.