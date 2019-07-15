New Music: Introducing ‘Wakanda Jollof’ by Olakira

U&I Music’s newest sign-on Olakira releases his first body of work, the ‘Wakanda Jollof’ EP. Adefemi Ebenezer, known by his stage name, Olakirais an Afro-pop and RnB artist who produces, composes, writes, sings and plays a wide variety of musical instruments. – drums, talking drums, keyboard, guitar, and saxophone. Formerly known as Ebenjazz, a producer and instrumentalist, producing and working with the likes of Dotman and Patoranking, he contributed immensely to the success of Dotman’s hit singles Akube and My Woman.

With his numerous experiences working on hits and learning from his peers, Olakira has honed his musical skills over the last couple of years and is now ready to take the Nigerian music industry by storm and to tell you just how ready he is, he picked a name, Olakira, which literally translates to “shining star” in Swahili.

Listening to ‘Wakanda Jollof’, one can tell the Afro-pop and RnB artist has a wide range of musical prowess he is eager to share with the world.

Wakanda Jollof is a brilliant mix of Afro-pop and dancehall tracks, inspired by the originality and ingenuity of the African modern sound and the global aspirations of Africans and solidified by the one thing that binds us all – Jollof. The 7-track EP also shows that Olakira is as skilled as a producer as he is as a singer/songwriter. Of the 7 tracks on the EP, the artist produced two – Flirty Signal, and Money Groove.

If you’re looking for music that’s easy to listen to and will get you in the mood to groove, Wakanda Jollof is definitely an EP you can sink into.

Wakanda Jollof is available on all platforms, including Apple Music/iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, Amazon, and Deezer.

