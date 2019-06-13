New Music: GospelOnDeBeatz Releases New Single “Ready”

Ace Nigerian music producer and entertainment business executive GospelOnDeBeatz has released his anticipated debut album titled “Flux” (June 2019).

The “Flux” album features African music heavyweights. GospelOnDeBeatz is taking us to East Africa with the album’s second single “Ready” featuring Kenyan hitmaker Naiboi and talented singer Kemunto. The music video of the mid-tempo Afrobeat jam produced by GospelOnDeBeatz was filmed in Nairobi, Kenya.

“Ready” follows the success of album’s first single “Blessings” which featured Peruzzi, Praiz, Kholi & Alternate Sound. Other Africa acts featured on “Flux” the album includes Sauti Sol, Rayvanny, Skales, Reekado Banks, Victoria Kimani, Mi Casa, Anselmo Ralph, MoonChild Sanelly, Falz, Iyanya, Timaya, Tekno, Stonebwoy, Davido, Okiemute and Kholi. Gospel also collaborates with music producers: DJ Khayleb, Brainz and instrumentalists: Fiokee and Alternate Sound on the album.

GospelOnDeBeatz touts his album as “a life-changing and defining moment” for his career, from the time he embarked on its making in 2016. Featuring 23 celebrated African artistes from Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Angola and Ghana, “Flux” album shows the power of African collaborations and the strength in diversity of embracing African languages, cultures, and sounds.

“Flux” album is exclusively available on Boomplay Music since June 6th and will available on other digital stores from June 21st, 2019. GospelOnDeBeatz will be embarking on an African media tour of the album and host a listening party in Kenya. He will also be releasing more videos from the album.