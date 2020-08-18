NEW MUSIC: Fizzler x The Heavytrackerz — ‘The Drop’

Premiered on Capital Xtra’s Homegrown show The HeavyTrackerz & Fizzer team up to bring us ‘The Drop’, an RnDrill track which brings a twist to the whole drill genre.

Fresh off the back of his most recent releases, Fizzler is once again in familiar territory as his delivery remains at its best. For the HeavyTrackerz, the producers known for their Grime bangers, it is time to present us with a new vibe, which pays testimony to their versatility.

Together with Fizzler’s vocals, they’ve created the ultimate summer drill banger!

