New Music: Famous Five Has Dropped a New Single, ‘Bragga’

Famous Five has dropped a new single, Bragga.

Bragga is produced by Sossick, recorded by Lowkeyz, mix and mastered by Ex.O. Famous Five includes Koffi Tha Guru, Outshine, Boomerang, Yeankeyz and Affroholik.

Their song is an ensemble of eclectic music minds with delivery in hiphop, rap, pop, dance, alternative and ethnic vibes.

And Bragga is the first single off the 10th anniversary EP project ‘Multiple Personality Inorder’. The album also serves as official soundtrack album for the group’s upcoming movie ‘Famous Five: Damage Control’.

Listen below:

