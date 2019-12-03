New Music: Eugy Finally Drops “Rendezvous”

After popular social demand, Eugy finally drops the dance hit ‘Rendezvous’ with the theme of the record centred around the joys of success and having money in a playful tone.

It comes off the back of ‘Hold Me Down,’ featuring Disturbing London label-mate Wavy The Creator which saw Eugy support Wizkid on his Starboy Fest Tour (London, Manchester & Paris), and Mr Eazi on his recent London show.

His last international hit ‘LoLo’ achieved over 4.3million global streams alongside remixes from Colombian superstar Farina, and Tanzanian artist Harmonize.

This track is due to set the clubs on fire.