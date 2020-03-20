New Music: Dotman Drops a Hot Single, ‘Enugbe’

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on New Music: Dotman Drops a Hot Single, ‘Enugbe’

Sequel to the release of These Days, Dotman follows up with his first official single of the year titled ENUGBE.

The 808 Records front man who has continued to dish out conscious tunes reveals the Meezy produced song was built on the old proverb “Don’t feed me, teach me how to fish.”

The Mid Tempo song passes a strong message that talks about the travails of an individual on their way to the top and highlights that people in capacities to help other people climb up the food chain would rather look the other way but try to reckon with them when they are successful.

When Dotman Sings and Speaks, it’s worth a million bucks.

Listen and enjoy here.

Related Posts

Karrueche Tran Speaks Out Against Anti-Asian Xenophobia

March 20, 2020

African Music Chart: Blaq Diamond’s ‘Love Letter’ Leads

March 20, 2020

Krizbeatz: “HIT ADM Remix” feat. Tekno & Teni

March 20, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *