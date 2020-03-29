New Music: DolapoTheVibe x Peruzzi- OWO Remix

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on New Music: DolapoTheVibe x Peruzzi- OWO Remix

DolapoTheVibe is back with Remix Of her Hit single OWO , and this time it is a power collaboration with Peruzzi Signed to DAVIDO’s DMW Records.

After successfully Putting out her Last single OWO in January  2020 the Singer and songwriter comes back on a another level, starting a fresh campaign with a powerful collaboration featuring one of Afrobeats fastest Rising and highly Talented PERUZZI aka The Huncho.

The record titled ‘ OWO Remix ‘, is a fusion dance tune, showing off the best Afro Dance/ pop sensibilities of DolapoTheVibe and Peruzzi.

The duo come together to provide what may potentially become soundtrack of every dance floor in Africa and beyond.

Stream here.

Related Posts

Idahams’ Billion Dollar

New Music: Idahams and Yussy Beats Drop, ‘Stay Alive’

March 29, 2020

Wizkid is Already Bored Amid Social Distancing: ‘Might Just Drop Music!”‘

March 29, 2020

Listen: Rihanna And Partynextdoor Groove on ‘Believe It’

March 28, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *