New Music: Dj Stokie ft. Dj Maphorisa “Wamuhle”

In 2019 DJ Stokie became the first Amapiano DJ to be signed to UMGA.

His debut single “AmaInternational” is already a favourite among fans and the second single “Wamuhle” from his recently released album “Amapiano Movement Vol. 1” features the Scorpion King DJ Maphorisa.

Wamuhle is a song about love and affection for a woman as it dwells on the beauty of love as well as the beauty of being in love.

The ability to fuse love and Amapiano (or rather) Amapiano with love is something very few producers can achieve and DJ Stokie is at the top of that list.

The song is available on your streaming platforms.