New Music! Davido Features Chris Brown in ‘Blow My Mind’

emmanuelMusicNo Comment on New Music! Davido Features Chris Brown in ‘Blow My Mind’

Nigerian Afro-pop superstar, Davido has released his long-awaited single “Blow My Mind”, featuring American R&B sensation, Chris Brown.

Davido had announced his collaboration when he posted a comical cover art showing himself and Chris Brown animated with smokes puffing off the top of their heads.

And true to his words, the DMW boss had dropped the new joint.

In April, the 26-year-old singer had resorted to “going phoneless” to fast-track the production of his long-awaited studio release.

Take a listen to the banging track below…

,

Related Posts

New Music: “Nwuyem” by Zoro

July 26, 2019

New Music: Khalid – Talk (DJ Soulchild’s Remix)

July 25, 2019

Alternative Nigerian Chart: Joeboy’s “Baby” Debuts

July 24, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *