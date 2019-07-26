New Music! Davido Features Chris Brown in ‘Blow My Mind’

Nigerian Afro-pop superstar, Davido has released his long-awaited single “Blow My Mind”, featuring American R&B sensation, Chris Brown.

Davido had announced his collaboration when he posted a comical cover art showing himself and Chris Brown animated with smokes puffing off the top of their heads.

And true to his words, the DMW boss had dropped the new joint.

In April, the 26-year-old singer had resorted to “going phoneless” to fast-track the production of his long-awaited studio release.

Take a listen to the banging track below…