New Music: “Cover Me” by Rio

Raphael Oshionebo professionally known as RIO is a Nigerian Afrobeat recording artiste and performer based in Lagos, state. Born in 1989, second of four children (all boys) of Dr & Mrs. Oshionebo.

He grew up in the south, Uromi Edo state, where he had his early primary and secondary school education at Blessed Josephine primary school Bakhita and Lumen Christi international high school Uromi. He moved on to study Microbiology at the University of Abuja.

Even whilst in the university, Rio had always known he was going to do music professionally.

Rio’s passion for music started in his university days, incorporating elements of African music, soul, Afrobeat, Hip- Hop, R&B and Reggae. He regularly recorded songs and experimented with the various fusion of Afrobeats and sounds that reflect the ingeniousness and dexterity of the African music style.

Rio is currently working on creating and delivering more of this aptitude to inspire and impress every musically inclined individual that appreciates good music. His debut release entitled “Cover me” is a brilliant mishmash of African Jazz, soul and funk.

Go check out his newest release ‘COVER ME’

Watch Rio – “Cover Me” Music Video

Also, connect with Rio on social media platforms;

Instagram – @riosoundz

Twitter- @rio_soundz