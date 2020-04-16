New Music: Comedian Josh2funny Drops Album, ‘A Break From Jokes’

Ace comedian Josh Alfred Josh2funny has gone out of comedy to drop a musical album titled, A Break From Jokes.

When asked why he chose to drop a musical album he said:

“Music has always been my greatest tool to express himself even in comedy, I’ve always desired to do an album that will introduce people to the sound that has been playing in my head for long now, I am not planing to leave comedy, I am not the one taking a break I am giving you a break from my jokes to listen to some serious music.“

The 10-track album features high-life and other alternative sounds produced by Caution LXE and Shabba, also features talented Artistes Shayzar and Frankie Walter.

Deezer album stream here.

Apple Music album stream here.