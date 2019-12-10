New Music: Candy Bleakz Drops New Single, ‘Virus,’ Feat Idowest Mafia

Following the release of her mid-2019 hit single “Owo Osu” featuring Zlatan Ibile and Naira Marley, female indigenous rapper, Candy Bleakz releases a brand new single, Virus featuring popular street rapper, Idowest Mafia.

The song is a wake-up call for people to be more cautious and stop making wrong choices. It encourages people to shun material distractions burgeoning the present generation and focus on their goals in order to be successful in life.

The Mystlez produced single sees both the acclaimed new school queen of the street, Candy Bleakz, and DMW’s Idowest in their true streetwise fashion brilliantly delivering their verses on the up-tempo melodious hit which appeals to your legwork dance skills and at the same time communicate its message to you.

“Virus” is out and available on Soundcloud, Audiomack, and YouTube.

